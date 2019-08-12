Menu

Video: Some Liverpool fans love what Jordan Henderson did before Norwich City clash

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson could be seen touching the ‘This Is Anfield’ sign in the tunnel before the Premier League game against Norwich City.

Jurgen Klopp notably banned his players from touching the iconic sign until his Reds side won a trophy, which of course they have now done.

It seems Henderson is now keen to enjoy the opportunity to touch the sign before games after captaining the club to Champions League glory last season.

The England international’s move did not go unnoticed by various Liverpool fan accounts – who absolutely loved it!

