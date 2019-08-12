Menu

“Looks like a future captain” – These Man United fans tip star to be made Red Devils skipper after display vs Chelsea

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United fans have tipped Scott McTominay to be made captain of the club in the future following his display against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Red Devils beat Frank Lampard’s side 4-0 yesterday thanks to goals from Rashford (x2), Martial and James, in what was a brilliant performance from Solskjaer’s men.

One player who particularly impressed was McTominay, who put in a solid performance in the middle of the park for the home side.

The youngster was effective at breaking down Chelsea’s attacks, and also proved to be a solid option to sit in front of his side’s defence as protection.

After United’s third goal, McTominay was even seen giving a quick team-talk to his Red Devils team mates, encouraging them to keep pushing on in the process.

And following his display, fans have taken to social media to claim that the midfielder will be made the club’s captain in the future, a shout that doesn’t seem too farfetched given his display and actions against Chelsea yesterday.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Scott McTominay