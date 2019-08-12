Arsenal legend Martin Keown has absolutely lavished praise onto Manchester United defender Harry Maguire after his superb showing against Chelsea on Sunday.

The England international, a summer signing from Leicester City, showed why he was so strongly linked with a big move all through the summer transfer window with a commanding display at the back for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Keown knows a thing or two about defending, having shown himself to be one of the finest centre-backs of the Premier League era during a successful career at Arsenal, and he’s clearly very excited about what Maguire can offer this United side.

The Red Devils were highly unconvincing at the back last season, letting in 54 goals as the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones struggled to look up to the standard required for such a big club.

Maguire looks a clear upgrade, and Keown singled him out as impressing against Chelsea, though he also praised Man Utd’s other new additions Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

“Harry Maguire reads danger like you or I would read a Beano comic. It comes naturally to the 6ft 4in central defender and that is what Manchester United have paid good money for,” the pundit told the Daily Mail.

“When he wins the ball, it is a cue for United to attack. Take a look at their second goal against Chelsea on Sunday.

“The England centre back wins possession by shrugging off the challenge of Tammy Abraham on the edge of the box. Scott McTominay picks it up, feeds Marcus Rashford, who then finds Andreas Pereira. He crosses, and Anthony Martial scores.

“Maguire was outstanding, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka was solid too. The young right back is swift into the challenge and never stops running. You can see the hunger, the desire to do well. Dan James came off the bench and got his goal.

“The 21-year-old’s celebration said it all. The emotion, the ecstasy. Fans connect with that. Every United supporter heading home from Old Trafford on Sunday night will have been saying, ‘We’ve made some good signings there’. Maguire is at the forefront of that.”