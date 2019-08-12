Garth Crooks has had his say on the debut performance of Harry Maguire in Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Chelsea this weekend.

Writing in his Premier League team of the week column, the pundit for BBC Sport lavished Maguire with praise despite admitting his initial reaction to the £80million transfer was that it was a ‘joke’.

The England international was superb against the Blues, helping United to a clean sheet and a solid all-round performance at Old Trafford.

Crooks was certainly impressed, including Maguire in his team of the week and admitting he’s now starting to change his mind about the excessive fee the Red Devils paid Leicester City for the player.

“As far as debuts go, this was as calm and composed as it gets. I must be honest, I thought the £80m paid by Manchester United for him was a joke,” Crooks said.

“Having seen his performance against Chelsea, I’m beginning to think otherwise. If ever there was a day for the defender to simply stick to what he was good at, and not attempt any heroics, then this was it.

“Maguire stuck to the script brilliantly. The England international looked commanding.”

Man Utd fans will certainly be happy with what they saw, with Maguire looking exactly what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed after relying on the highly unconvincing Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly last season as his side conceded 54 goals – their worst ever return in that department in the Premier League era.