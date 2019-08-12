Harry Maguire showed exactly why Man United forked out so much to bring him to Old Trafford this summer, as he put in a man of the match-worthy performance against Chelsea.

United beat the Blues 4-0 yesterday afternoon, as they made a truly great start to their Premier League campaign, handing Frank Lampard a defeat on his first professional match as Blues boss in the process.

Goals from Rashford (x2), Martial and James proved to be the difference between the two sides in the end, with also Maguire putting in a truly great performance to guide his new side to victory.

And the England international will be loved by the club’s fans even more after they find out what he did following his side’s fourth goal yesterday.

According to the Mirror, despite going 4-0 up against Chelsea, Maguire still reminded his teammate to keep their heads, with the player revealing this information on Sky Sports after the game.

Following the match, Maguire revealed what he said to his teammates after their fourth goal, as he stated “I was reiterating on the pitch that ‘we need to concentrate now’, even after three and four (goals). We wanted a clean sheet. We knew coming into the season that there was only two clean sheets here last year.”

Given this, it seems like Maguire is more than capable of being the leader United need in their backline for the upcoming season.

It’s great to see a player like Maguire do something like this, as it’d be very easily for him to get carried away with his teammates given that the win was all but secured after the Red Devils went 4-0 up.

If his actions here are anything to go off, we can definitely see Maguire being named as United captain in future seasons…