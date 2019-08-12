Manchester United may yet face transfer interest in star player Paul Pogba from Real Madrid before the end of the summer, according to Mark Ogden.

The France international has been linked with the Spanish giants for much of the summer transfer window, though an exit now looks highly unlikely due to Premier League clubs no longer being able to sign players.

However, a report from the Express stated Man Utd were still ready to sell Pogba outside the transfer window as long as his £150million asking price is met.

That Express report linked Pogba as a target for his former club Juventus, but Ogden has addressed speculation with Real Madrid specifically.

Speaking on the Transfer Window podcast, as quoted by the Daily Star, the reporter suggested that a fresh approach from Los Blancos while they’re still able to sign players shouldn’t necessarily be ruled out.

He did add, however, that MUFC sanctioning the 26-year-old’s sale now seems highly unlikely, with any move likely to have to wait until January at the earliest.

“I wouldn’t rule out Madrid coming in for him but I would be absolutely amazed if United let Pogba go without any way of replacing him,” Ogden said.

“I just don’t think… there’s no mileage in that.

“United will keep Pogba until January at least and then if he still wants to leave, and if he’s causing problems, then January is the time they would sell him.”