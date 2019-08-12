Pundit Garth Crooks has singled out Marcus Rashford as a big-game player for Manchester United as he once again put in an important performance against Chelsea at the weekend.

The Red Devils thrashed the Blues 4-0 at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season, with Rashford hitting a brace to help settle the game.

The England international does seem to come to life in these fixtures, having previously scored against Chelsea, along with decisive goals against the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, as well as Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Crooks included Rashford in his Premier League team of the week after his important contributions against Chelsea, and was full of praise for the young attacker for continuing to show himself as someone who relishes the big games.

“I have always admired big-game players,” Crooks said. “The bigger the game the more Marcus Rashford seems to enjoy them.

“Against Chelsea, who for considerable parts of the first half controlled the match, it was the England forward who once again stepped up during the big moment to take the penalty and set Manchester United on their way to victory.

“This was an impressive opening performance by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side but, based on what I have seen, this Manchester United team cannot win the Premier League title this season.”

Man Utd fans will certainly be hoping this can be a big season from Rashford, with the 21-year-old looking the club’s likely replacement for Romelu Lukaku after the striker was sold to Inter Milan.

Although Rashford has played both out wide and up front, he perhaps seems the most likely of this current crop of MUFC players to aim for 20+ goals a season now that Lukaku has gone.