Juventus are reportedly set to send Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani to Roma on loan this season for a combined fee of €14m.

The Turin giants have strengthened again this summer with Rugani falling further down the pecking order after the arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral.

In turn, with a lack of playing time likely for the Italian international under Maurizio Sarri, it seemingly makes sense for all concerned for him to move on.

The same could be said for Higuain who sits behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic, having spent last season out on loan at Chelsea.

Although there could be a case to be made that Sarri may hand him a bigger role having been so keen to reunite with him in west London last year.

However, according to Calciomercato, via Sportitalia, both Higuain and Rugani could find themselves at Roma before the transfer deadline in Italy, with the former costing €9m to loan for the season while his teammate will set the Giallorossi back €5m.

Both could have an obligation to join on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign, and so it remains to be seen if the touted meeting on Tuesday brings a close to talks to wrap up a deal.

It would be a double boost for Roma boss Daniel Fonseca as he looks to continue to stamp his mark on the squad ahead of the new season as he hopes to guide the Italian giants back into the top four.

As for Juve, it allows them to trim the squad and offload players deemed surplus to requirements, while perhaps even making space in the squad and funds available to continue to strengthen Sarri’s options.