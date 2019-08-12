Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has fired a warning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about how his side might struggle without a pure physical striker like Romelu Lukaku this season.

The Belgium international recently completed a transfer from Man Utd to Inter Milan after falling out of favour with Solskjaer since he took over from Mourinho last season.

The onus now looks to be on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to score United’s goals, with the Red Devils unable to sign a replacement before the transfer deadline last week.

Both Rashford and Martial scored in the 4-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, but Mourinho seems unconvinced the duo are the right type of forwards to deal with many Premier League defences.

Lukaku wasn’t at his best for much of his MUFC career, but has shown throughout his career that he can be lethal at the highest level.

Mourinho certainly seems to think the former Everton man still had a role to play at Old Trafford, and explained United’s current crop of attackers might struggle in the season ahead.

‘It’s difficult to qualify them, they [Chelsea] were not compact defensively, too much space to play, not enough aggression on the ball, the defensive line, the midfield, the attack, they were not compact,’ Mourinho said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

‘I think United will find it much more difficult to play against teams with low compact blocks.

‘If the blocks are low blocks it will be really difficult for them without a pure striker.

‘With high blocks who can press them higher and be more aggressive, in the Premier League we have very good teams who can do that who are not in the top six, I think it can be difficult.