Napoli are set to turn their attentions to Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic after seemingly giving up their attempts to try and lure James Rodriguez away from Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, Rodriguez isn’t keen on a move to Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and given this, the club have now turned their attentions towards signing Rakitic from Barca.

The report also notes that Barca are after around €40M if they are to sell Rakitic, a fair price to pay for a player who’s been one of the best in the world in his position for a few years now.

The Croatian has been a key part of the Blaugrana’s first team for a number of seasons now, with the player playing a key role in his side’s successes during that time frame as well.

Rakitic has managed to form a formidable partnership with Sergio Busquets in recent years, however if Napoli get their way, it seems like this partnership could be set to come to an end this summer.

If Rakitic wants to play regular first team football this year, it may be wise for the Croat to seal a move away from the Nou Camp ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

Barca have all of Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Arthur Melo, Carles Alena and Philippe Coutinho to choose from in midfield this year, something that makes it seems like Rakitic may be spending some time on the sidelines this year as the Blaugrana look to bleed through their younger stars.