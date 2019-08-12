Gary Neville reveals what impressed him most about Harry Maguire’s Man United debut vs Chelsea

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has tweeted about a number of reasons he was so impressed by Harry Maguire in his debut for the club against Chelsea.

The big-money summer signing from Leicester City shone with an assured performance at the back to help Man Utd thrash rivals Chelsea 4-0 in their first Premier League game of the season at Old Trafford.

There will no doubt have been eyes on Maguire after lengthy speculation all summer that preceded his move to the Red Devils, and he clearly didn’t let anyone down.

Solid at the back to keep Chelsea quiet, Maguire also displayed his ability on the ball to help United put in a convincing all-round performance in a big game to get their season off to the perfect start.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were notably leaky at the back last season as flops such as Chris Smalling and Phil Jones contributed to them conceding 54 goals in the league – their worst defensive record in the Premier League era.

Neville’s words on Maguire will resonate with most MUFC fans, who must be relieved to see a proper commanding centre-back in their side at long last!

I loved Maguire yesterday . Top CB’s don’t sweat , look calm , don’t spend time on their backsides, win headers,are composed on the ball, cover others and lead by example. It’s only early but he demonstrated all those qualities. No sign of the price tag or OT phasing him either! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 12, 2019

Crucially, Neville seems right about the big price tag not affecting the 26-year-old, which could easily have got to more mentally weak players making their debut in such a big game.

Neville knows a thing or two about how to be a success for United, so this early appraisal of Maguire looks very promising indeed.