Phil Neville names the two Manchester United players who should be aiming for 20 goals each this season

Manchester United legend Phil Neville has called on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to each aim to score 20 goals this season.

The Red Devils have just sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in what could be something of a risky move as they did not manage to sign a new centre-forward to replace him.

That now leaves Rashford and Martial as United’s main goal-scorers, and both managed to get on the score sheet in yesterday’s 4-0 win over Chelsea.

Neville hopes the pair can now kick on and reach higher figures than previously, explaining that they look ideally suited to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of football.

It’s been clear for some time now that both these exciting young talents have the raw ingredients to be successful, but they now surely need to start showing that with more consistent patches of finding the back of the net.

“We saw against Chelsea why United sold Romelu Lukaku, because although he is a proven goalscorer, he would not have fitted into that team,” Neville told BBC Sport.

“The way United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to play, his forwards have to be able to press, play at a high tempo and have the mobility and versatility to play in different positions in attack.

“Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have got the ability, the technique, and the raw speed to do that – now they have to score the goals to go with it too.

“They have got to be aiming to score 20 goals apiece this season.”

Neville added that he wants to see more consistency from Paul Pogba as well after a superb performance against Chelsea.

“Pogba will play a huge part in any success they have this season,” he said. “People keep saying United should sell him but for me it is hard to imagine this United side without him in it.

“He would leave a hole the size of the Channel Tunnel if he left, because I do not see another midfielder in the Premier League that can play the pass he did for United’s third goal, when he set up Marcus Rashford.

“That was not the only occasion he produced a ball of that kind of unbelievable quality, but we have always known he has got that ability.

“What I want to see now from Paul now is consistency with the level of his performances over an entire season, not just a handful of games.

“I also want him to become the leader of this team by setting the example on the pitch and in the dressing room.

“If he can do that, he can become a United great, one of the legends of the club. That is the challenge for him.”