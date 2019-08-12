Neymar and his father disagree over whether to seal transfer to Real Madrid or Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and his father disagree over his next destination as he becomes the centre of a transfer battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The two La Liga rivals have long been linked with the Brazil international this summer after a frustrating couple of seasons with PSG.

Neymar has not made the impact many would have expected of him, and it would not be too surprising if the Ligue 1 giants were now prepared to cash in on him.

According to Diario Gol, however, the 27-year-old’s exit could be slightly complicated as he wants to rejoin Barcelona, while his father would prefer for him to move to Madrid.

The report suggests Real are leading the chase for Neymar’s signature at the moment, but one imagines his desires to move back to the Nou Camp could also affect how this transfer saga pans out.

Neymar would surely strengthen either side significantly, proving an ideal Cristiano Ronaldo replacement at the Bernabeu, and coming in as an upgrade on unconvincing attackers like Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele in Ernesto Valverde’s side.