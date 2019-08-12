Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a mammoth bid to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar in a deal that could be formalised in the coming hours.

According to Don Balon, Real are set to try their luck with an offer including Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez moving to PSG as part of the Neymar deal.

The report states Madrid could put this package together in the next few hours as they look to beat their rivals Barcelona to what would be one of the biggest signings of the summer.

Neymar continues to be linked with Barca as Marca report on a claim made by RMC that the Brazil international could return to his former club, with Philippe Coutinho heading to the French capital as part of the move.

Still, one imagines PSG might be more keen on landing two players for Neymar if possible, so it will be intriguing to see if Real can be successful with their offer involving Bale and Rodriguez.

Neither player has exactly been at their best for some time now, though they remain top talents when on form, and could shine in the relatively lower standard of Ligue 1.