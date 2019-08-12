Real Madrid are a unique club in that their culture demands constant big name signings and anyone in the squad looks to be expendable at any point.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo was sold despite being arguably the best player in the world. It seemed predictable when he was re-signed last year but Mariano Diaz looks to be available for transfer.

Marca has reported that Real Betis are looking to sign the out of favour striker. They may have issues paying his large salary so a loan deal looks likely.

He was left out of their recent friendly against Roma and also had his squad number taken off him last week as it was awarded to new signing Eden Hazard instead.

All of this points to him being unwanted in Madrid.

He surprised a few when he went on to be a huge success in France after joining Lyon in 2017. He hadn’t played much first team football before the move but scored 21 goals in the 2017/2018 season.

This led to Real Madrid buying him back last year but he only made 13 league appearances and failed to hold down a first team place.