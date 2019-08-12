Roma are reportedly edging closer to a transfer deal for Juventus defender and Arsenal target Daniele Rugani, who may well join instead of Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren.

That’s the latest from Corriere dello Sport, who state that Rugani has accepted an offer to join Roma, with the two clubs now expected to finalise the deal in talks today or tomorrow.

If Rugani moves to Roma, that could likely mean an end to the Serie A giants’ pursuit of Liverpool ace Lovren, linked as an alternative for the Stadio Olimpico outfit in the report from Corriere dello Sport.

Calciomercato were among the sources to link Rugani with Arsenal in the summer, though a move just never quite worked out.

Still, with the Gunners turning to a more short-term option in David Luiz instead, one imagines they might have revisited a deal for Rugani in the future.

Liverpool fans might be pleased, though, with losing Lovren not looking the best strategy for them right now due to a relative lack of depth at the back.

Although the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are firmly ahead of the Croatian in Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order, Gomez has had his injury troubles and LFC will need to rotate over the course of a long season.