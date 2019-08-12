Stat shows why Solskjaer may have been right to trust Martial over Lukaku for Man United this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have put his faith in Anthony Martial over any of Man United’s other strikers, past or present, this season, and given his performance against Chelsea, this decision looks to be a smart one.

Lukaku was sold to Inter Milan last week, with Solskjaer seemingly ready to trust both Rashford and Martial with leading his United side’s attack for the season ahead.

Martial was also recently handed the club’s no.9 shirt, replacing Lukaku in the process, another sign that the French international is set to be the club’s first choice striker this term.

And given his goal against Chelsea yesterday, it seems like the Norwegian may have been wise to put his faith in the Frenchman over Lukaku this year.

During his time at Old Trafford, Lukaku only managed to score once against the ‘top six’ in the Premier League whilst playing at striker, a stat that can be found by going through his Red Devils game history on TransferMarkt.

And despite having first played a tstriker for the first time in what seems like an eternity yesterday, Martial has already managed to equal this record from Lukaku’s whilst playing up front for United.

Given this, it seems like Martial may be more than capable of replacing the Belgian as the club’s main striking option this season, and if this turns out to be true, the club’s decision to sell Lukaku will look like a stroke of genius in the near future.

It’ll be interesting to see how Martial fairs as the club’s main striking option from here on out, and whether he can bag any more goals against the PL top six this year to put Lukaku’s record even further to shame.