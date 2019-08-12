Unai Emery has provided a positive updated on injured Arsenal duo Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin, which comes at a good time given that the Gunners are set to face some tricky tests in upcoming weeks.

The north London side are to take on both Spurs and Liverpool by September 1st, two tests that will give fans a good indication of how the club are going to fare this season.

The Gunners are going to need all of their best players fit and available for these clashes if they are to get at least one win from them, and it seems like the club may have that given this recent update from manager Emery.

As per the Mirror, when speaking to Football London, Emery gave an update on Holding, as he stated that “I want to have very competitive players in each position, with David Luiz, with Holding when he is coming to help us, training regularly and playing minutes. He is going to play tomorrow for the Under-23s.”

Emery also gave an update on Bellerin, with the Spaniard noting that “also Hector Bellerin is coming back, I think one month more”, news that will give surely Arsenal fans confidence for the season ahead.

Arsenal’s defence is comfortably the weakest area of their squad, and the club are going to need to all the help they can get if they are to stop both Spurs and Liverpool scoring a few against them in the coming weeks.

Although it doesn’t seem like Bellerin will be back for either the Liverpool or Spurs game at first glance, if the Spaniard were to speed up his recovery, it’s plausible that he could return in time for the game against the Lilywhites on September 1st.

Given Emery’s words, it seems like Holding is going to be ready to play against both aforementioned clubs in the upcoming weeks, news that’ll be great for the club to hear.