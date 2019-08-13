Man Utd were linked with a swoop for Newcastle Utd midfielder Sean Longstaff this past summer, but he looks to be edging closer to committing his long-term future to the Magpies.

The Red Devils made a point of targeting talented, homegrown players this summer, as evidenced by the signings of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

SEE MORE: Man United prepared to make Red Devils star play in reserves with club desperate to get rid of ace

Longstaff was also linked with a move to Old Trafford, although as noted by The Times, he was given a £50m price-tag by Newcastle as they seemingly had no intention of selling the 21-year-old as he continues to quickly emerge as a key figure for them in the long-term future.

That valuation was enough to fend off United as that is a lot of money to spend on a player who hasn’t yet consistently proven his ability to deliver at the top level.

Any possible move to Man Utd in the future is seemingly moving further away, with the Times adding that Longstaff is now in talks with Newcastle over signing a new £80,000-a-week contract on Tyneside.

With that kind of financial boost coupled with the potential of playing a key role in Steve Bruce’s side moving forward, it could be enough to convince Longstaff to stay and snub a move elsewhere at this stage of his career.

That won’t rule out another attempt by Man Utd in the future if Solskjaer is still in charge and believes that the talented midfielder can improve his team.

However, it certainly sends a clear message that Longstaff is happy where he is and that Newcastle are in a strong position to demand a hefty fee if they are forced to consider an exit.