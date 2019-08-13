AC Milan are reportedly still chasing reinforcements while Suso and Gianluigi Donnarumma have been tipped to stay with the Italian giants unless major offers are made.

The Rossoneri are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of failing to qualify for the Champions League last season as they aim to break back into the top four in Serie A this time round.

Coach Marco Giampaolo has been busy stamping his mark on the squad this summer, but there is a key piece arguably still missing to link his creative midfield players and frontman Krzysztof Piatek in his favoured 4-3-1-2 system.

According to MilanNews editor Antonio Vitiello in his tweet below, Milan have made Atletico Madrid ace Angel Correa their priority, and their offer stands at €40m plus €5m in bonuses.

While that has seemingly been on the table for some time now, it’s added that the Italian giants may well have received a boost as Rodrigo is expected to seal a move to Atleti from Valencia, which in turn could now free up Correa to move on.

Time will tell if that also forces Diego Simeone and the club hierarchy to accept a lesser offer than they were perhaps holding out for, as they will want to balance the books and potentially avoid being stuck with Correa as they close in on the signing of Rodrigo.

With his energy and tenacity off the ball coupled with his creativity and eye for goal in possession, the 24-year-old could be a vital addition to the Milan squad as he seemingly fits what Giampaolo demands from his side perfectly.

Il #Milan per #Correa resta fermo all’offerta da 40+5 di bonus. Ma c’è molta più fiducia dopo l’arrivo di Rodrigo all’Atletico. Allo stesso tempo Jorge Mendes ha aperto un dialogo con il Valencia per cedere Andrè #Silva. — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) August 13, 2019

Meanwhile, MilanNews also report, via Sky Sport Italia, that Milan have no intention of selling either Gianluigi Donnarumma or Suso this summer, unless they received significant offers which would potentially test their resolve.

The pair have been crucial to the side in recent years and have continued to impress in pre-season, which in turn backs the claim made above about the desire to keep them at San Siro moving forward despite speculation being rife over their respective futures.

Suso has been particularly impressive after being deployed in the No.10 role, showing real quality in between the lines to remain the creative spark for the Rossoneri.