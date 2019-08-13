Manchester United fans may not be too pleased to hear the news that Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder is reportedly hours away from clinching a summer transfer to Monaco.

The French forward had been linked several times with the Red Devils before the transfer window closed for Premier League clubs.

Marca were among the sources to link Ben Yedder with Man Utd in what could have been a decent move to help them replace the departing Romelu Lukaku.

However, with the Belgian leaving for Inter Milan so late on in the transfer window, it is perhaps unsurprising that United could not get Ben Yedder or any other centre-forward in on time.

Still, the 29-year-old could have been a decent option to revisit in January, though it now seems that won’t be possible as L’Equipe report on his move to Monaco looking very close.

It’s hard to understand why MUFC didn’t perhaps get this deal done earlier in anticipation of Lukaku’s exit, but fans will hope they can perhaps find someone else to give them more depth up front once the transfer window re-opens in January.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both shone in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Chelsea, but one imagines relying on two youngsters without the most prolific scoring records in their careers might be a tad risky over the course of a whole campaign.