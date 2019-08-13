Manchester United reportedly look to have been handed a potentially huge boost in the pursuit of the transfer of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international was linked with the Red Devils for much of the summer, but it’s suggested the incompetence of his agent may have contributed towards the deal failing to materialise, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The MEN now suggest Man Utd could revisit this deal as Ed Woodward is keen to blend academy talents like James Garner with established world class stars.

Fernandes looks a top talent and could make an ideal fit for United, with the MEN also claiming he’s now been promised a transfer next year by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

One of the most well-connected agents in the world, Mendes has represented a number of big names, including many involved with MUFC.

Red Devils fans will hope this can give them an edge in any future deal for Fernandes, whose future should now be in more competent hands at the very least.