Chelsea could reportedly get a chance to offload Michy Batshuayi this summer as Roma are being linked with a swoop for the Belgian forward.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues from Marseille in 2016, and has since gone on to bag 19 goals in 53 appearances.

However, he has been shipped out on loan to Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace during that period, as he has struggled to convince Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and seemingly now Frank Lampard too in his bid to secure a long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Having been left out of the squad to face Man Utd on the opening weekend of the season, it would appear as though it’s likely to be more of the same as far as Batshuayi is concerned, and so he’ll perhaps be itching for a move away.

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, he could get his wish as Roma are said to be interested in the Belgian international as they could be in the market for a replacement for Edin Dzeko should he move to Inter.

A real transfer merry-go-round is being touted for the final weeks of the transfer window around Europe, and Batshuayi could find himself as part of it if Roma are forced to sign a much-needed striker before the deadline passes.

Given his ongoing struggles at Chelsea, it would seemingly make sense for the Belgian to move on if an opportunity presents itself, while there is an argument to suggest that a permanent exit would be the wisest move now rather than being shipped out on another loan deal.

The last thing that he needs is to suffer with a lack of familiarity and constant upheaval in a career that has already been stunted, but there has yet to be further details touted on the formula of a possible Roma bid.