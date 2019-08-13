Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is reportedly edging ever closer to sealing an exit with a move to join Roma being touted before the deadline.

The 25-year-old has continued to struggle to secure a prominent role with the Turin giants, making just 87 appearances over the last four seasons.

It’s expected that he will fall further down the pecking order this summer following the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral, and so it would arguably be the best solution for all concerned if he sealed a move elsewhere.

According to Calciomercato, it appears as though he is on the verge of doing so as it’s suggested that he’s closing in on a switch to Roma in an initial loan move for a fee of €5m, while he could move on a permanent basis at the end of the season for a further €25m.

Having lost Kostas Manolas to rivals Napoli earlier this summer, it’s an area that boss Daniel Fonseca will want to strengthen before the transfer deadline, and it might not be the only signing that he makes in that department in the coming weeks.

As noted by the Metro, it has also been reported that Roma are closing in a £15m swoop for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, and so with the experience and quality combined between the pair, it looks like a sensible double move.

Nevertheless, it firstly remains to be seen if one signing would signal the end of the pursuit for the other, or if Roma genuinely plan on making a double signing to add solidity at the back for the new campaign.

The Giallorossi did concede 48 goals in 38 Serie A games last season, giving them the worst defensive record of the the top eight sides. With that in mind, perhaps they do need both players, while Rugani’s exit will help Juventus trim the squad and wage bill.