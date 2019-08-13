Ajax chief Marc Overmars has stated that he assumes midfielder Donn Van De Beek will be staying with the club this summer amid reports the player’s agreed a €55M move to Real Madrid.

ABC reported recently that Los Blancos have agreed a deal to sign the Dutch international, one that’ll set them back around €55M.

However, if Overmars’ words are anything to go off, it seems like the Dutchman may be staying with Ajax ahead of next summer’s transfer deadline.

As per Het Parool, Overmars has been speaking about Van De Beek recently, stating that “the team is up and we are not looking for other players. Yes, I assume that Donny van de Beek will stay.”

Van De Beek was absolutely brilliant for Erik ten Hag’s side last year, as he played a significant role in the club winning a domestic double, as well as their run to the Champions League semi finals.

The 22-year-old bagged an impressive 17 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, an impressive total for a player who plays the majority of his games in central midfield.

Ajax have already lost two first team stars in the form of Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs De Ligt this summer, and if they want to repeat the successes they managed last year, it’s absolutely pivotal they keep ahold of Van De Beek ahead of next month’s deadline.

And given Overmars’ words, it seems like the midfield may be staying at the Dutch giants for the season ahead…