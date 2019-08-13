One of Real Madrid’s prime summer targets is reportedly pushing for a move to Los Blancos, what a signing this would be for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Star playmaker Donny van de Beek is reportedly pushing for a move from Ajax to Real Madrid, the 22-year-old was sensational for the Amsterdam outfit last season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed the update on Madrid’s pursuit for the Netherlands international:

van de Beek is pushing with Ajax directors to join Real Madrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2019

News of Van de Beek’s desire to push for a move to the Spanish capital comes just days after ABC reported that the playmaker has agreed a six-year contract with Los Blancos, with a reported fee of €55m being agreed for the star’s services.

It seems as though Van de Beek will be the last piece in Zinedine Zidane’s jigsaw.

The Frenchman has completed a major overhaul of Madrid’s squad this summer and the signing of the Ajax star could help them on their way to returning to their former glory sooner rather than later.

Van de Beek has been with the Amsterdam outfit since the age of eight, the ace made his debut at 17 and was already an established starter by the time he was 18.

Van de Beek’s impressive performances led to his boyhood club completing the domestic double and reaching the Champions League Semi-Finals last season.

The 22-year-old managed to score 17 goals and provide 13 assists last season, this is exactly the kind of return that Zidane would like to see from a potential long-term successor to Luka Modric.

Van de Beek impressed in the Champions League with his tireless running and incredible work-rate, the ace is also a very versatile star given that he can play in an attacking midfield or a traditional central midfield role.

Now seems like the perfect time for Madrid to sign Van de Beek, the star is coming off the back of a superb season and he’s also established himself as an important member of the Dutch national team in the past year.

Van de Beek’s signing would be a quality investment by the Bernabeu outfit.

The 22-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Dutch attacking midfielders Wesley Sneijder and Rafael van der Vaart in moving to Los Blancos.