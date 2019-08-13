Gareth Bale makes decision on Real Madrid future

Superstar Gareth Bale has reportedly made a decision on his future at Real Madrid, the winger is out of favour with Zidane but needs to get his career back on track.

According to the Daily Mail, Gareth Bale has plan to resolve his future at Real Madrid.

The Mail understand that the Welshman is prepared to wait it out until November when the Chinese Super League transfer window reopens, or until Madrid’s manager is changed.

Zinedine Zidane hasn’t even been back with the Spanish giants for six months but there are doubts about the Frenchman after his big-money summer spending spree failed to yield impressive results in pre-season.

Bale featured in Madrid’s final pre-season friendly against Roma, the former Tottenham star came off the bench with half an hour to spare and also scored during the penalty shootout.

If Bale is planning to wait until a move to China is back on, he’s realistically only going to be able to feature for Los Blancos in a bit-part role off the bench considering that he’s out of favour with Zidane.

Zidane shocked fans when revealed that he “hoped Bale leaves soon” in a press conference earlier this summer, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Bale was inches away from a move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning before Madrid shockingly decided to pull the plug on the deal. According to the Telegraph, Madrid president Florentino Perez wasn’t prepared to allow the superstar to leave for a fee described as ‘nominal’.

Bale was set to become the highest paid player in world football, with the Sun reporting that the star was in line to earn a whopping £1m-a-week.

The Mail also report that there is little chance that European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will come in for the star before the transfer window closes.

It’s not surprising to see that a move to a European giant is no longer on the cards because of Bale’s mammoth wages, Mirror Football report that Bale currently earns a staggering £650,000-a-week with Madrid.

With Bale’s salary so huge it will be interesting to see if Madrid are prepared to allow a player who is costing them so much to sit on the bench for the entire season if a move to China isn’t reignited.

Is there any chance that Bale can find his way into Zidane’s side?

Bale’s situation has shed light on the cut-throat nature of modern football, the former Tottenham star was instrumental in two of Madrid’s recent Champions League triumphs.

The Welshman has helped Los Blancos to a La Liga title, a Spanish Super Cup, four Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups and also four Club World Cups; during his time in the Spanish capital.

Bale’s lack of action during pre-season could make his chances of reigniting his career very difficult, the star has faced constant injury troubles in recent years and a lack of minutes won’t help his case.