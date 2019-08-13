One Spanish journalist has been critical of Real Madrid’s summer spending spree, the reporter has blasted superstar Eden Hazard and defender Eder Militao.

Journalist Santiago Segurola blasted Real Madrid’s summer transfer business whilst speaking on Spanish radio show El Transistor.

Segurola is a veteran sports journalist that has featured for Spain’s top publications like Marca and AS.

Segurola labelled Hazard a ‘horror’ and slammed the attacker’s lack of defensive contribution, the Spaniard also took a sly shot at Gareth Bale by suggesting that the Belgian does even less defensively than he does.

Here’s what Segurola had to say on Real Madrid’s summer spending spree and particularly Eden Hazard:

?Segurola: "El Real Madrid no ha mejorado nada respecto a la temporada anterior, creo que ha empeorado. Militao ha sufrido mucho y Hazard ha sido un horror, se esfuerza menos que Bale en tareas defensivas" — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) August 11, 2019

Here’s the translation of what was said:

“Real Madrid has not improved anything compared to the previous season, I think it has worsened. Militao has suffered a lot and Hazard has been a horror, tries less than Bale in defensive tasks.”

Segurola believes that the Spanish giants have failed to improve their squad on last season and he also also criticised summer signing Eder Militao, claiming that the 21-year-old had already made many mistakes for Los Blancos.

The Brazilian joined from Portuguese giants Porto this summer for a fee of €50m, as per the Guardian.

Madrid need to start of the season with a emphatic win to put the doubts of fans and media behind them, Zinedine Zidane’s side have been up and down in pre-season – making it hard to tell if they have what it takes to return to the top.