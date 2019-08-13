Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has revealed that he has contacted Harry Maguire in an attempt to apologise to the Man Utd defender for his criticism last weekend.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Red Devils splashed out a new world-record fee for a defender by spending £80m to prise the England international away from Leicester City this summer.

He made an excellent start on Sunday as he helped guide United to a 4-0 win over Chelsea in their opening Premier League game of the season, and there were certainly promising signs that he can help fix a leaky defence from last year which conceded 54 goals in just 38 league games.

Merson wasn’t particularly impressed with the signing prior to Maguire’s debut though, with Sky Sports noting that he labelled his price-tag as “ridiculous at the highest level”, while essentially raising doubts over Maguire’s ability to make the step up at Old Trafford and adapt to a new system and way of playing.

To his credit though, after seeing the towering centre-half impress for Man Utd at the weekend, Merson has revealed that he has contacted the 26-year-old and will speak to him in order to apologise for his criticism as he now seemingly believes that it was unjustified, as seen in the video below.

Merson conceded that he felt as though he had been “disrespectful” towards Maguire by not giving him credit for his quality, and having been so public with it, it’s likely to be received well by the Man Utd ace who surely won’t hold a grudge against him for giving an initial opinion.

Consistency will be the key factor now though, as while Maguire made a great start in his first appearance for the Red Devils, he’ll have to maintain that standard to ensure Merson was right to backtrack on his initial opinion.