Juventus reportedly risk being blocked out of a move for Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa, with Inter said to be preparing to swoop for him next year.

The 21-year-old had another impressive season last year, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in 41 appearances as he continues to establish himself as a key figure in Florence.

SEE MORE: Video: Romelu Lukaku looks exhausted as Inter star jokes about training and diet in Italy

However, speculation remains rife over his future, albeit his current contract does run until 2022, and so the Viola appear to be in a strong position to either keep hold of him or demand a hefty fee.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are looking to beat Juventus to the signing of the Italian international and could launch a €70m bid to land his signature in 2020.

It’s suggested that the Nerazzurri will open negotiations for Cristiano Biraghi this summer to build relations with Fiorentina, and that in turn could pave the way for the two clubs to cut Juventus out of the picture next year and continue talks over Chiesa.

Time will tell if their plan works out or if Juventus can still beat them to the signing next year, but ultimately what is clear is that Chiesa is set to spend another season with Fiorentina before potentially being at the centre of a major transfer battle next summer.

In the more immediate future, the two giants of Italian football are expected to battle it out over the Serie A title this season, with Antonio Conte being hired and stamping his mark on the squad in a bid to topple Juventus.

As for the Bianconeri, they appointed Maurizio Sarri as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor this summer and he’ll be desperate to maintain their domestic dominance while challenging for the Champions League to ensure that they remain the desired destination for players like Chiesa.