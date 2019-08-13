Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly scheduling talks with Napoli this week in a bid to clinch the transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international is one of the finest centre-backs in the world at the moment and was also linked with Manchester United recently before they instead signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

Soccer Link claimed Man Utd were set for talks over signing Koulibaly, and though a move never materialised, one imagines many Red Devils fans will have hoped something could have been possible in the future.

Maguire alone won’t solve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s defensive woes, with the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones not looking at all good enough, while even Victor Lindelof arguably remains just below the high standard required at Old Trafford.

Still, Don Balon now link Koulibaly as a top target for Real Madrid as a meeting could take place this week over a possible exchange deal.

The 28-year-old would be a superb long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos, though this is no doubt an ambitious deal to get done.

Don Balon suggest Madrid could try getting Koulibaly’s price down by offering both James Rodriguez and Nacho as part of the deal.

The Sun have previously suggested the player has an asking price of around £85million at Napoli.