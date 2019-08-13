Why Liverpool have not recalled Loris Karius after Alisson injury blow

Liverpool are reportedly unable to recall loaned-out goalkeeper Loris Karius after the injury blow to first-choice shot-stopper Alisson.

The Reds suffered this big blow in their opening game of the season, with Alisson having to make way for summer signing Adrian between the sticks.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Brazil international now looks set for around six weeks out of action, but the report explains why bringing Karius back is not an option.

The German shot-stopper apparently cannot be registered outside of the transfer window for Premier League clubs, while his loan deal with Besiktas also doesn’t include a recall clause anyway.

Despite Karius’ struggles in that infamous Champions League final defeat for Liverpool in 2018, the 26-year-old might have been a decent backup option to come in just for the spell that Alisson would be out of the team for.

Still, it seems increasingly likely from the Echo’s report that LFC fans are probably never going to see the ‘keeper play for their club again.