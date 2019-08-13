Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ready to place his faith in two untested youngsters in Sepp van den Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever as the Reds look to allow Dejan Lovren a transfer to Roma.

This is according to a report from the Evening Standard, who claim talks have been held over Lovren leaving Anfield for the Stadio Olimpico in a £15million deal.

The Croatia international has fallen down the pecking order in Klopp’s side in recent times and the club seem reasonably confident they’re sufficiently well-stocked in that area of the pitch.

The Standard’s report notes that Klopp could use midfielder Fabinho in defence if need be, with the Brazilian known for his versatility even if he would be a loss to the team’s midfield.

As well as that, it seems the German tactician is also confident in trusting inexperienced young duo Van den Berg and Hoever in what looks a potentially big gamble.

LFC have done well to promote young players like Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent times, but one could understand fans being a bit nervy about letting an experienced, reliable backup option like Lovren go when the team is competing for the Premier League and Champions League and needing to maintain a very high standard over a long and gruelling season.