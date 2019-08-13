Daniel Sturridge is reportedly set to decide this week on his next move after leaving Liverpool on a free transfer.

And reports suggest the England international is not short of offers, with as many as thirteen clubs all in for the free agent after his recent exit from Anfield.

It remains to be seen precisely what choice Sturridge will make, but it is suggested that Fenerbahce are leading the chase for his signature with the most tempting contract offer.

The Turkish giants are known for splashing out on big names every once in a while, and have offered Sturridge a deal worth around £9million a year to join them.

We should find out in the coming days if that’s what the 29-year-old decides to do, but he has numerous offers from elsewhere in Europe, as well as from the MLS and Qatar.

Marseille and Real Betis are among his other suitors in Europe, while Besiktas could rival fellow Turks Fenerbahce for his signing, according to the Telegraph.

LFC fans will surely be hoping for the best for Sturridge with whatever he does next after some great performances and bad luck with injuries during his time on Merseyside.