Manchester United transfer activity designed to replicate Liverpool success, says Red Devils legend

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince believes some of the club’s transfer activity points towards the Red Devils trying to copy rivals Liverpool.

Ince has pointed out in his column for Paddy Power that United’s signing of Harry Maguire mirrors the big investment Liverpool made in Virgil van Dijk.

On top of that, he also sees some similarities in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offloading Romelu Lukaku to focus on playing a more pacey and fluid front three in Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

This does seem to point towards mimicking the success of Jurgen Klopp, who has turned Liverpool into a fearsome attacking force despite not paying with an out-and-out centre-forward.

Like Lukaku at Man Utd, Daniel Sturridge was similarly phased out by Klopp at Anfield, also leaving the club in this summer’s transfer window.

It remains to be seen if MUFC can make it work as well as their rivals have, while many inside Old Trafford probably won’t take too kindly to the comparisons.

“I look at United and I feel like they’re almost copying a Liverpool model,” Ince said.

“They got Virgil van Dijk in and United got Harry Maguire in, and it seems they’ve gone for three forwards too, pacey players like Martial, Lingard and Rashford – I don’t see where Lukaku fits into that – so I’m not surprised Ole let him go.”