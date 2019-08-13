Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly been given a very tempting final offer to seal a transfer to Juventus.

The Italian giants are said to be offering huge wages worth around £16.7million a year, along with a new house for Pogba if he makes the move back to Turin.

That’s according to Don Balon, who also note of interest from Real Madrid and claim that Man Utd are aware of the France international’s desire to leave Old Trafford.

United fans will surely be hoping Pogba does not leave now, largely due to the fact that the Red Devils cannot make new signings until January, despite the transfer window remaining open for other clubs in Europe.

Don Balon do suggest, however, that Pogba remains slightly out of Juve’s price range unless they manage to offload Paulo Dybala before the end of the summer, so there may yet be hope for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co.

Still, MUFC could really do with the Pogba saga coming to an end after months of speculation surrounding the 26-year-old.

The Juventus offer reported by Don Balon looks a tempting one, however, so if the player’s head is turned, it’s now vital from United’s point of view that the Serie A side fail to put together the money to get the deal done.