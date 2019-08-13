Man United are prepared to make star forward Alexis Sanchez play with the club’s reserves unless the Chilean manages to seal a move away from the club this summer.

This is according to the Sun, who note that the Red Devils are very keen to get rid of the former Arsenal man this window, with Italian giants Roma said to be interested in taking him on loan.

The report also notes that Roma aren’t willing to pay the winger’s huge wages, thus if United want to ship him out, they may have to contribute towards some of the player’s wages if they want to get him out of Old Trafford for the season ahead.

Sanchez has been a huge flop for United since his move to the club from Arsenal in January 2018, with the forward seriously struggling to find his feet with Solskjaer’s side since that transfer.

The 30-year-old has bagged just five goals and nine assists in 45 games for the club since his arrival, an awful return for a player who’s on a whopping £505,000-a-week as per the Sun.

It’ll be interesting to see if United manage to get rid of Sanchez, whether that on a temporary or permanent basis, ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

However, it seems like Sanchez may not be playing for the club’s first team that much this year if they don’t manage to get rid of him, especially if this recent report is anything to go off.