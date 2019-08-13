Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic’s future looks in doubt after failing to make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line up against Chelsea.

Andreas Pereira came in instead and performed well, and the Manchester Evening News now claim this could lead to Matic leaving on a free transfer at the end of this season.

The experienced Serbian has largely looked a poor signing by Man Utd, arriving at a time in his career when he was already past his peak.

Injuries have not helped Matic, but it seems the writing is on the wall for him now as Solskjaer has other options to explore in that position.

As well as Pereira, it’s notable that the Manchester Evening News mention the exciting displays of homegrown wonderkid James Garner, who is expected to develop into a ‘top player’.

Still only 18 and with just one appearance to his name in the senior United side, Garner has shown plenty of promise and could soon be the ideal long-term successor to Michael Carrick in the MUFC midfield.

Few United fans will be bothered if Matic is indeed out of favour now and gone in the coming months.