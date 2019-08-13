Confirmed: Manchester United announce star has completed loan transfer away

Manchester United have announced the loan transfer of young goalkeeper Joel Pereira to Scottish side Hearts for the 2019/20 season.

The news has been made official on the Red Devils’ website this afternoon, with Pereira going out on loan for the fifth time in his Old Trafford career.

The 23-year-old has also previously had spells with Rochdale and Portuguese club Belenenses, playing only three times for the senior Man Utd team.

It perhaps seems unlikely at this point that he is simply moving to gain more experience before becoming first choice, with the player surely now at the point where he’s failed to make a breakthrough into the first-team and is simply being put in the shop window.

United fans won’t be overly bothered as they have David de Gea looking back to his best after a difficult spell last season, while Sergio Romero is a very capable backup, and another loanee, Dean Henderson, looks a good prospect for the future.

Pereira will hope to impress with Hearts and perhaps do enough to earn himself a permanent transfer away from MUFC in the near future.