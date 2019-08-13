Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly left his club stunned by making a claim that hinted he could still be set for a transfer away from Old Trafford.

As noted by the Daily Mirror, the France international has been linked with Real Madrid and Juventus for much of the summer after a difficult three years in the Premier League.

A report from the Daily Express has suggested Pogba could still be sold by Man Utd despite the transfer deadline passing for English clubs, meaning the Red Devils could not sign a replacement for the player until January.

And now Pogba himself is quoted by the Mirror as admitting his future with United is still not entirely certain.

“This question mark remains,” said Pogba. “Obviously there have been things said, but only time will tell.”

The Mirror claim these remarks have left MUFC stunned, which seems far from ideal as the club will have been looking to move on from the summer and focus on the start of the new season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side got off to a great start by beating Chelsea 4-0 in the league on Sunday, with Pogba showing what he can do when he’s on form.

The 26-year-old would be a big loss for United even if he has divided opinion a great deal during his time in England.