Manchester United reportedly look set to face strong competition for the Christian Eriksen transfer as Juventus enter the running to snap the Tottenham star up on a free.

The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with Spurs and is still being linked with a possible move to Real Madrid this summer as Spanish clubs have until September 2nd to sign players.

The transfer window is closed for Premier League clubs, however, which puts Man Utd in a difficult position after targeting Eriksen in recent times.

It has been claimed that Eriksen would favour a move abroad, and it now looks like Juventus are joining Real Madrid in the chase for the 27-year-old’s signature.

The Italian giants have made an approach to the player about a free transfer move next year, according to the Daily Mail, in a bid to add to their recent excellent record in that department.

It remains to be seen if Eriksen would accept staying at Tottenham for another year as he’s seemed keen to leave this summer, and a move to the Bernabeu surely remains a possibility.

United will just have to hope they don’t end up losing Paul Pogba to Madrid instead, while their potential replacement in Eriksen ends up elsewhere.