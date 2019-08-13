Manchester United complete forward transfer to go through next year

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to complete the transfer of Norwegian wonderkid Isak Hansen-Aaroen next year.

The 14-year-old is said to be joining the Red Devils from Tromso, with the move to go through once he turns 16, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The exciting young attacker looks a quality signing for the future for United, who have a proud history of developing young players and raising them up into their first-team.

Hansen-Aaroen looks another smart purchase by Man Utd, who also recently confirmed the signing of French wonderkid Hannibal Mejbri from Monaco, as also noted by the Manchester Evening News.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly seems to be moving MUFC more in that direction of focusing on youth, having also brought in two top young British talents this summer in the form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

This change in approach comes after years of United splashing out on some big-name signings that haven’t worked out, with Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Angel Di Maria notable examples.