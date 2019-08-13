Manchester United legend Louis Saha believes that this out of favour star has what it takes to help the Red Devils to a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

According to an exclusive interview with Bwin, Manchester United legend Louis Saha has claimed that outcast Alexis Sanchez “could single-handedly” fire the Red Devils to a top four finish this season if he can knuckle down and find his rhythm again.

The 30-year-old has had a disastrous time with the Red Devils since his marquee move from rivals Arsenal, after tearing up the league with the Gunners it’s almost as though the star lost his talents overnight.

Sanchez has managed to score just five goals and provide nine assists in 45 games for the Red Devils. The Chilean has massively failed to live up to expectations.

Sanchez’ woes have proved to be costly, the superstar currently earns a base salary of £350,000-a-week, as per the Independent.

Here’s what the Frenchman had to say on the attacker:

“Sanchez’s poor form has been a mystery, but he could single-handedly bring United back into the top four if he can find his rhythm again.”

“Having a full pre-season will hopefully install some confidence back in him, whilst Solskjaer is the ideal man to get his Midas touch back.”

“Players go through rough patches and when the team is playing well, it can be covered up as you’re still winning. When Sanchez joined United, he was instantly thrown into the deep end and all eyes were on him and have been ever since.”

“I’m hoping he’s working hard behind the scenes to get back to his best. He has to channel all his frustration into his training and come back stronger.”

Saha also revealed that Sanchez should follow the example that Solskjaer set during his illustrious playing career:

“As a player, Solskjaer would always take any frustration he had and leave his all on the training field and we all know what he achieved as a player. He should be a prime example for Sanchez to follow and hopefully he gets his confidence back again.”

Sanchez was tipped for an exit from Old Trafford this summer but a move has failed to materialise so far, the Telegraph recently revealed that United held talks with Italian giants Roma regarding a season-long loan deal for the out of favour star.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer focused on developing a younger side that can return United to their former glory in the near future, there isn’t really a place for Sanchez in the team.

The superstar will have to work incredibly hard in order to win himself a place in the team.

Sanchez made just 20 appearances for United in the Premier League last season, with 11 of those coming off the bench.