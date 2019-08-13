Manchester United reveal final transfer stance on Pogba amid persistent Real Madrid rumours

Manchester United are unwilling to consider any offers for Paul Pogba before the remaining European transfer windows slam shut this month.

The English market closed it’s doors last Thursday, with Pogba remaining at Old Trafford for the time being after months of speculation over his future.

However, the Italian market does not close until August 23 and Spanish, German and French clubs can all still do business until September 2, which means United are not out of the woods yet.

Real Madrid has been mooted as the most likely next destination for Pogba, with Zinedine Zidane thought to be keen on linking up with a fellow countryman at Santiago Bernabeu.

That scenario looks unlikely now though, after United have revealed their final transfer stance on the Frenchman amid persistent rumours which have threatened to overshadow their start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The Telegraph reports that United have no intention of selling a prized asset this year, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now fully focused on guiding his team back into the Champions League.

Pogba expressed a desire to undertake a new challenge at the end of last season, but he has since shown a great deal of professionalism and effort over the summer months with the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a strong pre-season and followed up those performances with a superb display from midfield against Chelsea on Sunday.

Solskjaer’s side beat the Blues 4-0 at Old Trafford to open their Premier League account in style, with Pogba laying on two assists for Marcus Rashford and Daniel James respectively.

The Telegraph reports that Juventus have also held a long-standing interest in their former charge, but United are not prepared to sanction his departure, especially given the fact they decided against signing a new midfielder this summer.

Pogba looks set to stay in Manchester for at least one more year, which will be great news for supporters hoping to see their team return to the Premier League’s top four next May.