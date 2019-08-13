Adil Rami has certainly found himself in muddy waters, the World Cup winner has been sacked by Ligue 1 giants Marseille for mud-wrestling on French TV.

According to French publication L’Equipe (subscription required), Marseille have terminated Adil Rami’s contract on the grounds of serious misconduct.

Mirror Sport understand that the 33-year-old’s termination is as a result of his appearance on French television game show – Fort Boyard.

Rami was initially suspended for his participation in the show which bizarrely involved him being in a mud-wrestling battle, it’s claimed that the ace skipped training in order to appear on the show.

At the time of filming (late May), Rami was scheduled to have returned to training after an injury but he shunned his responsibilities to go on the show.

Take a look at Rami’s bizarre appearance below:

Rami has found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in the past year, the defender’s romance with Baywatch star Pamela Anderson came to an end and the Hollywood star branded the centre-back a monster after learning that he was still involved in a relationship with his ex-wife.

Rami has played for top clubs like Lille, Sevilla, Valencia and AC Milan during his career, it will be interesting to see what the star’s next move is.

At 33 years of age the France international could also hang up his boots for good.