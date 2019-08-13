Sergej Milinkovic-Savic breaks silence on failed Manchester United transfer

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has spoken about his failed move to Manchester United for the first time since the transfer window in England slammed shut.

The Serbia international was linked with Man Utd as a potential replacement for Real Madrid target Paul Pogba by Marca and numerous others, though a deal never materialised.

Perhaps Pogba staying put had something to do with that, but Milinkovic-Savic’s comments now simply suggest he’s happy where he is and focused on doing well with Lazio.

Responding to the links with United in particular, Milinkovic-Savic said that saga is now over with the English transfer window closing.

“The English transfer market is over, so the story about me moving to Manchester United is also over,” he told Espreso, as translated by Calciomercato.

“I wasn’t too nervous about everything that was written. I was focused on preparing for the coming season in the best possible way.

“I’m where I am and I don’t miss anything and I’m working. I’m at Lazio and I don’t think too much about the end of the market.

“Everything has been written but I know where I have my head and who I have a contract with.”

This doesn’t necessarily rule out a future move, but some MUFC supporters may well take the 24-year-old’s words as sounding a little negative and like he wants to put links with the club firmly behind him.

As ever, time will tell, and it would not be at all surprising to see this top talent linked with United and other big clubs again before long, while a move to another European club this summer still can’t be ruled out as most European leagues are still able to sign players for a little longer.