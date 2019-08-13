Barcelona are reportedly ready to pay big to seal the transfer return of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar after agreeing a deal to sell Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich.

That should free up cash to spend on the Neymar deal, with Diario Gol reporting on Barca being prepared to pay as much as €220million to PSG as Coutinho closes in on leaving for the Allianz Arena.

This follows a claim made yesterday by RAC1’s Marta Ramon that talks had taken place over Coutinho moving to Bayern on an initial loan move with a view to a permanent transfer.

Fonts del Barça acaben de confirmar a RAC1 que a hores d’ara estan negociant amb el Bayern de Munic una cessió amb opció de compra per Coutinho. Ampliem info a les 16h! — Marta Ramon (@Marta_Ramon) August 12, 2019

The Brazil international has struggled at the Nou Camp despite previously being a big hit at Liverpool, and replacing him with Neymar looks a very decent option for the Catalan giants this summer.

Neymar has also not had the best of times in the last couple of years, failing to really live up to expectations after leaving Barcelona for PSG.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with Real Madrid by the Sun and others, but Diario Gol’s report suggests things are coming together for Barcelona.