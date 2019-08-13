Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tasked forward Marcus Rashford with scoring 20 goals this year following his impressive start to the season against Chelsea.

Rashford scored twice in United’s 4-0 win over the Blues last weekend, as Solskjaer’s men got their Premier League campaign off to a brilliant start at Old Trafford.

And amidst this, the Sun are noting that Solskjaer has tasked the England international with scoring at least 20 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils this year.

The report notes that the Norwegian has tasked Rashford with reaching this target following talks with the forward that took place some time last week.

If Rashford does manage to bag 20 goals in all competitions this term, it’ll be a career-best total for the youngster, who’s best tally for a season is 13, a total he achieved in both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns.

Rashford has shown these past few years that he’s got a keen eye for goal, and should Solskjaer use him as a central striker for most of this year, we can easily see Rashford reaching the target set for him by the Norwegian.

The Three Lions star is already one tenth of the way there following his brace against Chelsea on Sunday, with the player now surely looking to add to his total when United take on Wolves at Molineaux this weekend, in what will be a tricky test for the Red Devils.