A delegation of Barcelona officials – including club legend Eric Abidal, are heading to Paris to hold talks with PSG over the transfer of superstar Neymar.

According to Spanish journalist Marcal Lorente, Barcelona’s director of football and club legend Eric Abidal is on the way to Paris to discuss a move for Neymar with Paris Saint-Germain.

The retired France international is joined by the club’s technical secretary Javier Bordas and adviser Andre Cury.

Abidal was pictured on this morning’s flight:

Eric Abidal, director deportivo del @FCBarcelona, en el vuelo a París de las 9.35horas. El Barça se reunirá con el PSG para intentar el fichaje de Neymar. También vuela el directivo Javier Bordas. — ESPORTS COPE (@ESPORTSCOPE) August 13, 2019

Neymar’s return to Barcelona seems increasingly likely, the Brazilian was sensational during his four-year spell at the Camp Nou and he’ll be looking to make the Catalan giants the most dominant team in the world once again.