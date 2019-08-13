Barcelona star Lionel Messi is reportedly ‘horrified’ at the thought of Rafinha Alcantara staying at the club as a transfer to Valencia now looks increasingly in doubt.

The out-of-favour midfielder had held talks over a move to the Mestalla, but it seems he and his representatives could not come to an agreement with the La Liga club.

As a result, Rafinha is now said to be reconsidering leaving the Nou Camp as he fancies he may soon have more opportunities in the Barcelona first-team, according to Don Balon.

The report claims Messi is not at all happy with this as he wants the 26-year-old gone due to his total lack of impact at Barca in recent times.

Rafinha came up through the Catalan giants’ academy and initially looked a big prospect, but he’s failed to live up to expectations.

His brother, Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, has been a far bigger success in his career, with Barcelona really looking like they let the wrong brother go.

Ernesto Valverde could really do with getting backup players like this off the club’s books after the big signing of Antoine Griezmann this summer, while the Independent also link them with a possible transfer move for Neymar.